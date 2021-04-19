iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

TIP traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $126.22. 79,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

