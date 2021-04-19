J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.52.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $172.16 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

