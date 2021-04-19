Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$29.18 and a 1 year high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

