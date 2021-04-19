Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,687,700.89.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40.

Shares of REAL traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01.

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

