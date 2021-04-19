Jenoptik (JEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jenoptik (ETR: JEN):

4/14/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Jenoptik had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/25/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JEN stock opened at €25.32 ($29.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.54. Jenoptik AG has a 1 year low of €16.76 ($19.72) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

