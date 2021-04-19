JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce earnings per share of ($1.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.57). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 302.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. 5,628,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,163,681. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

