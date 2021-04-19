JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

