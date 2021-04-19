Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of JFIN opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

