Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

JNJ opened at $162.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

