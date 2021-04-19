JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €29.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.39 ($31.05).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

