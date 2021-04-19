JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 152,576 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.89% of Hawaiian worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HA. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 99,097 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

