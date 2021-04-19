JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 113,630 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,541 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 113,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of F.N.B. worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

