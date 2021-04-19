JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 135.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of McGrath RentCorp worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,682,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $82.30 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

