JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Busey by 20.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 9.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.