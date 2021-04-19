JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSPD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $66.89 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

