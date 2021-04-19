JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 57,925 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of International Bancshares worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $47.25 on Monday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.