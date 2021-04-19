JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $245.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

