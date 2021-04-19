JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

