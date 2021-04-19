JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 384,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NGA opened at $15.17 on Monday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.