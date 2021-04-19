JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

