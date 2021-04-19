Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.34% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $71.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

