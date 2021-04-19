Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,738 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 11.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $101.64 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

