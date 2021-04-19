Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.