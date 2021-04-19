Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,657 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 makes up approximately 1.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of TWM stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

