Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 5,076 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

