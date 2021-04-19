Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 88,405 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,405 shares during the quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 32,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

