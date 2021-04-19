Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys 14,500 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises approximately 3.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.05% of Zendesk worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,910 shares of company stock worth $26,246,069. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZEN traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $148.25. 9,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

