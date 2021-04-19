Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $4.84 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Snap accounts for 2.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,224,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 587,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,792,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,699,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,188 shares of company stock worth $14,848,323 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.