Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 64,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $176.11. 72,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,805. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

