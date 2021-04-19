Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in March

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JUSHF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Jushi from $7.05 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Jushi in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Jushi stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.10. 598,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,146. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

