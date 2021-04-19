KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $111,535,000 after acquiring an additional 485,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $123,432,000 after acquiring an additional 450,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 69,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,590. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

