KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.57. 246,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.