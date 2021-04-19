KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,858,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,467. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. KE has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $205,238,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $203,956,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 1,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of KE by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,701 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

