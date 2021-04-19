KeeperDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $14.72 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and $11.97 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $404.10 or 0.00711648 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00090287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00669451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

