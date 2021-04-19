Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,756,725. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.