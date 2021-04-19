Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ELEZY opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

