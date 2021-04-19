Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,919,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 15,480,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 603.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Keppel REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

KREVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257. Keppel REIT has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

