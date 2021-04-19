KickToken Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. KickToken has a market cap of $22.17 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00642642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.35 or 0.06611652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040480 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

