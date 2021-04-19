Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

NYSE KRC opened at $67.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

