Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

