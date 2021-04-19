Kin and Carta’s (KCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

Shares of KCT stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.47) on Friday. Kin and Carta has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 190.50 ($2.49). The company has a market cap of £325.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.