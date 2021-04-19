Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Raised by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,109 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $15,734,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. 139,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,568,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

