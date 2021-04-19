Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.56.

NYSE:KL opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

