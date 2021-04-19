KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is NatWest Group plc’s 8th Largest Position

NatWest Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 3.3% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.81.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $332.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.77. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.46 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.