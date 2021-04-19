Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KN stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

