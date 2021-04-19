Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 372.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

