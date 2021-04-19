Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 950 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.84. 56,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

