Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 89,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.24. 84,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,571. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.58.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

