Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,574 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

GSY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.48. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,819. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

