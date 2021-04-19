Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after buying an additional 210,760 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.39.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 192,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

